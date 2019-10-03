Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,661,466,926.65% -157.2% -59.6% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,168,998,445.48% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 8%. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.