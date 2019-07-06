Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1385.12 N/A -0.15 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.1 shows that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.