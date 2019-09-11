Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Since Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1212.79 N/A -0.15 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 40%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.