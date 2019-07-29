Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1224.80
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.1 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta which is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
