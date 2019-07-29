Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1224.80 N/A -0.15 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.1 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta which is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.