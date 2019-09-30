Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

We are comparing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,624,344,961.82% -157.2% -59.6% Cerus Corporation 2,411,428,571.43% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Cerus Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average price target and a 45.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.