Comparing of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1408.05 N/A -0.15 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 664.76 N/A -1.40 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 53.9% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.