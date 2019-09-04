Comparing of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 18 2.01 N/A 1.71 10.32 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.16 N/A 6.71 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Matador Resources Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Matador Resources Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources Company’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matador Resources Company. Its rival Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Matador Resources Company is $26, with potential upside of 79.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $178.8 average target price and a 46.01% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Matador Resources Company seems more appealing than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 90.5% respectively. About 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Matador Resources Company was more bullish than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors Matador Resources Company.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.