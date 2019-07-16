Comparing of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.76 N/A 1.71 12.07 Callon Petroleum Company 7 2.13 N/A 0.97 8.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matador Resources Company and Callon Petroleum Company. Callon Petroleum Company has lower revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Matador Resources Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Callon Petroleum Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Matador Resources Company and Callon Petroleum Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources Company has a beta of 1.87 and its 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Callon Petroleum Company’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Matador Resources Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Callon Petroleum Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71

Matador Resources Company’s upside potential currently stands at 57.89% and an $30 consensus price target. Competitively Callon Petroleum Company has a consensus price target of $10.57, with potential upside of 96.47%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Callon Petroleum Company seems more appealing than Matador Resources Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of Matador Resources Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Matador Resources Company was more bullish than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats Callon Petroleum Company on 12 of the 12 factors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.