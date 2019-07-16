Comparing of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) and REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

As Recreational Vehicles companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) and REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 22 0.87 N/A 2.38 10.27 REV Group Inc. 11 0.35 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and REV Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 0.00% 68.2% 19.7% REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival REV Group Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. REV Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and REV Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REV Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $43, and a 110.47% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and REV Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are REV Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. -1.85% 3.21% 15.57% -11.71% -12.66% 30.59% REV Group Inc. 2.92% 7.67% 38.92% 8.05% -29.75% 64.45%

For the past year MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than REV Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. beats REV Group Inc.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name. The company also offers recreational fishing boats under the Hydra-Sports brand name; and various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers. MCBC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.