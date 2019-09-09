Comparing of Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) and Its Peers

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mastech Digital Inc. has 11% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.5% of Mastech Digital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mastech Digital Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital Inc. 0.00% 18.70% 6.60% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Mastech Digital Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital Inc. N/A 6 10.29 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Mastech Digital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Mastech Digital Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mastech Digital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.25 2.66

As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 59.99%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mastech Digital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastech Digital Inc. 10% 20.68% 12.89% -21.95% -41.54% -4.6% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Mastech Digital Inc. had bearish trend while Mastech Digital Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mastech Digital Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Mastech Digital Inc.’s rivals have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mastech Digital Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mastech Digital Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Mastech Digital Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mastech Digital Inc.’s rivals are 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Mastech Digital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Mastech Digital Inc.’s competitors beat Mastech Digital Inc.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods. Mastech Digital, Inc. provides IT services across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer products, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.