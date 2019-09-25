Comparing of Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) and Its Competitors

As General Building Materials company, Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Masonite International Corporation has 100% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Masonite International Corporation has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Masonite International Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.70% 4.20% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Masonite International Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International Corporation N/A 52 19.56 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Masonite International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Masonite International Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 73.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Masonite International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Masonite International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Masonite International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Masonite International Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Masonite International Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Masonite International Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation’s rivals are 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Masonite International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation’s peers beat Masonite International Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.