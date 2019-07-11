Comparing of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport Ltd. 18 1.21 N/A 1.06 18.36 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 19 0.51 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marten Transport Ltd. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marten Transport Ltd. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 18.8% 14.2% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Marten Transport Ltd. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s -0.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marten Transport Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marten Transport Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marten Transport Ltd. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 52.1%. Insiders owned 22.6% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marten Transport Ltd. 0.1% 6.6% 3.52% -2.02% -6.33% 19.77% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -0.2% -2.56% -4.86% -6.75% 4.01% -5.38%

For the past year Marten Transport Ltd. had bullish trend while Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Marten Transport Ltd. beats Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.