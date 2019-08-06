Comparing of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been rivals in the Resorts & Casinos for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 96 1.43 N/A 0.46 224.68 Penn National Gaming Inc. 21 0.47 N/A 0.92 21.13

Table 1 highlights Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Penn National Gaming Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Penn National Gaming Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 43.59% and an $123 average price target. On the other hand, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s potential upside is 36.02% and its average price target is $25. Based on the results shown earlier, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is looking more favorable than Penn National Gaming Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares and 97.1% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Penn National Gaming Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.32% 5.19% -3.42% 16.3% -13.38% 44.99% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has stronger performance than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Penn National Gaming Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.