Comparing of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

We are comparing Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International Inc. 131 7.84 N/A 5.20 26.74 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 0.63 18.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Marriott International Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Marriott International Inc. is currently more expensive than GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marriott International Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8% GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0.00% 26.8% 15.2%

Liquidity

Marriott International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Marriott International Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International Inc. 0 6 2 2.25 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Marriott International Inc. has a 6.89% upside potential and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marriott International Inc. and GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 14.3% respectively. Marriott International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.8% of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1% GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. -7.57% -14.98% -28.75% 3.12% -28% -10.38%

For the past year Marriott International Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has -10.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Marriott International Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.