Comparing of Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Marlin Business Services Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Marlin Business Services Corp. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Marlin Business Services Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.00% 2.00% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Marlin Business Services Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services Corp. N/A 23 12.10 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Marlin Business Services Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Marlin Business Services Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Marlin Business Services Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 97.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marlin Business Services Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marlin Business Services Corp. 2.84% -0.09% 6.47% 4.79% -23.9% 3.94% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Marlin Business Services Corp. has weaker performance than Marlin Business Services Corp.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Marlin Business Services Corp. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marlin Business Services Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marlin Business Services Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposits and money market demand accounts. Marlin Business Services Corp. provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.