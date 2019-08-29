Comparing of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Since Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.