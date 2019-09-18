Comparing of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,563.89% and its average price target is $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 70.7%. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.