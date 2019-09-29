Comparing of Markel Corporation (MKL) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel Corporation 1,157 1.43 13.47M 37.36 29.82 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 31.24M 3.29 7.54

Demonstrates Markel Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Markel Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Markel Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Markel Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel Corporation 1,163,926.07% 5.5% 1.5% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 113,600,000.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Markel Corporation’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Markel Corporation and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 75.3% respectively. 1.9% are Markel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year Markel Corporation had bullish trend while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.