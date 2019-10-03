Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

We will be comparing the differences between Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 43.75M -0.99 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,111,664,295.87% -83.8% -74% Vericel Corporation 229,751,552.80% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s beta is 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vericel Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 254.61%. Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 73.66%. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vericel Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.