Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 246.52% upside potential and an average price target of $15.42. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 97.89%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.