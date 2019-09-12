Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 183.29%. Competitively the average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,233.33% upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.