Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 245.74% for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $15.42.

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 10% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.