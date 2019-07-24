Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15.42 is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,485.77%. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 573.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.