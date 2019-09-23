Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.81 beta means Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.
Liquidity
9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 249.65% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Summary
Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
