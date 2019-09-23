Comparing of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.81 beta means Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 249.65% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.