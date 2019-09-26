Comparing of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarineMax Inc. 17 0.27 N/A 1.68 9.20 Zumiez Inc. 25 0.80 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MarineMax Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MarineMax Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MarineMax Inc. is currently more affordable than Zumiez Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MarineMax Inc. and Zumiez Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

MarineMax Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zumiez Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MarineMax Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Zumiez Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Zumiez Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MarineMax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MarineMax Inc. and Zumiez Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MarineMax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of MarineMax Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 21.41%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zumiez Inc. is $30, which is potential -1.64% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MarineMax Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. shares and 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zumiez Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. had bearish trend while Zumiez Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Zumiez Inc. beats MarineMax Inc.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.