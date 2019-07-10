Comparing of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.59% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.41% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 28.92% 147.64% 127.09%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust N/A 2 6.76 Industry Average 98.54M 340.72M 39.08

Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Marine Petroleum Trust is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.93

The peers have a potential upside of 61.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marine Petroleum Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Petroleum Trust 7.69% 8.62% 21.15% -20.75% -23.87% 36.96% Industry Average 2.41% 4.69% 6.19% 8.72% 7.59% 18.26%

For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Marine Petroleum Trust’s peers beat Marine Petroleum Trust.