Comparing of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.6% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.59% of all Diversified Investments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.41% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|28.92%
|147.64%
|127.09%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|N/A
|2
|6.76
|Industry Average
|98.54M
|340.72M
|39.08
Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Marine Petroleum Trust is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.93
The peers have a potential upside of 61.16%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marine Petroleum Trust and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|7.69%
|8.62%
|21.15%
|-20.75%
|-23.87%
|36.96%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.69%
|6.19%
|8.72%
|7.59%
|18.26%
For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust was more bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Marine Petroleum Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Marine Petroleum Trust’s peers beat Marine Petroleum Trust.
