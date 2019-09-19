Comparing of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Since Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) are part of the Diversified Investments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust 2 5.04 N/A 0.33 6.24 Dorchester Minerals L.P. 19 9.11 N/A 1.70 10.98

In table 1 we can see Marine Petroleum Trust and Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dorchester Minerals L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Marine Petroleum Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Dorchester Minerals L.P., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Marine Petroleum Trust and Dorchester Minerals L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Dorchester Minerals L.P. 0.00% 57.7% 55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marine Petroleum Trust and Dorchester Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 17% respectively. Insiders owned 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals L.P. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Petroleum Trust 0.27% -7.3% -10.44% 2.24% -50.19% 13.35% Dorchester Minerals L.P. -5.45% 2.87% 1.91% 8.81% 1.08% 27.39%

For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Dorchester Minerals L.P.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals L.P. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Marine Petroleum Trust.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.