Comparing of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Since Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.31 N/A -6.33 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 15 1.88 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marin Software Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Marin Software Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated. Its rival SecureWorks Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Marin Software Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 98.4% respectively. Marin Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 17.75%. Competitively, 14.9% are SecureWorks Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated was more bearish than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

SecureWorks Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.