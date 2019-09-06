Comparing of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.30 N/A -6.33 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.40 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 highlights Marin Software Incorporated and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 11.32% respectively. Insiders held 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors QAD Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.