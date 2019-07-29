Comparing of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Since Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.23 N/A -7.14 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.86 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marin Software Incorporated and Ideanomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software Incorporated’s current beta is -0.21 and it happens to be 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ideanomics Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ideanomics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 1.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -26.74% weaker performance while Ideanomics Inc. has 40.37% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ideanomics Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.