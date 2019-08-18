Comparing of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.30 N/A -6.33 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.59 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Marin Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marin Software Incorporated and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 65.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of Marin Software Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.75% are Marin Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.