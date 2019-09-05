Comparing of Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap Inc. 36 1.68 N/A 2.15 15.43 Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 4 0.09 N/A 1.35 3.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Marcus & Millichap Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 15.8% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s 1.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marcus & Millichap Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 10.4%. Insiders held 1.3% of Marcus & Millichap Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marcus & Millichap Inc. 2.34% 7.9% -22.9% -15.07% -16.92% -3.29% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26%

For the past year Marcus & Millichap Inc. has -3.29% weaker performance while Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has 10.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Marcus & Millichap Inc. beats Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.