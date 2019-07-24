Comparing of Marchex Inc. (MCHX) and Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Both Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) compete on a level playing field in the Marketing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex Inc. 4 2.02 N/A -0.06 0.00 Insignia Systems Inc. 1 0.40 N/A 0.12 9.91

Table 1 highlights Marchex Inc. and Insignia Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.8% Insignia Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Marchex Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insignia Systems Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marchex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insignia Systems Inc. are 4.1 and 4 respectively. Marchex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insignia Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marchex Inc. and Insignia Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insignia Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marchex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.92% and an $8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marchex Inc. and Insignia Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 27.8%. 1.6% are Marchex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.33% are Insignia Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marchex Inc. 3.63% 11.98% 23.46% 80.67% 104.53% 104.53% Insignia Systems Inc. 1.75% -16.55% -14.71% -40.51% -28.4% -22.15%

For the past year Marchex Inc. has 104.53% stronger performance while Insignia Systems Inc. has -22.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Marchex Inc. beats Insignia Systems Inc.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies related to the impulse retail system. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.