Comparing of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.68 N/A -2.19 0.00 PaySign Inc. 9 25.88 N/A 0.05 153.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marathon Patent Group Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PaySign Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival PaySign Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Marathon Patent Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.9% of PaySign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. has weaker performance than PaySign Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.