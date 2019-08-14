Comparing of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 10.99 N/A -1.73 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 256 10.12 N/A 9.15 31.06

Table 1 highlights Marathon Patent Group Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marathon Patent Group Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, FleetCor Technologies Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Marathon Patent Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $265.29, while its potential downside is -10.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Patent Group Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders owned 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was less bullish than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.