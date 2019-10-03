Comparing of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corporation 17 1.37 1.96B 1.96 9.22 Atlantic American Corporation 3 0.00 5.08M 0.38 6.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Manulife Financial Corporation and Atlantic American Corporation. Atlantic American Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Manulife Financial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Manulife Financial Corporation and Atlantic American Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corporation 11,290,322,580.65% 13% 0.7% Atlantic American Corporation 192,111,333.81% 7.8% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Manulife Financial Corporation has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantic American Corporation’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manulife Financial Corporation and Atlantic American Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 5.3%. 0.01% are Manulife Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Atlantic American Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manulife Financial Corporation -2.95% -1.42% -1.26% 13.14% -1.36% 27.41% Atlantic American Corporation -5.24% -6.37% -9.27% -2.89% -20.34% -2.44%

For the past year Manulife Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Atlantic American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Manulife Financial Corporation beats Atlantic American Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.