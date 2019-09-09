Comparing of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and Its Rivals

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.80% 6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. N/A 88 11.50 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

ManpowerGroup Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.25 2.66

$99.6 is the average target price of ManpowerGroup Inc., with a potential upside of 17.18%. The potential upside of the competitors is 59.99%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ManpowerGroup Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals are 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals beat ManpowerGroup Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.