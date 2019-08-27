Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

We are comparing MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.76 N/A -0.41 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 185.71% and an $3 average price target. Competitively the average price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 32.65% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.