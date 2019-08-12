Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.07
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. MannKind Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 194.69% at a $3.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 123.28% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
MannKind Corporation and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 14.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
