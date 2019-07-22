Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.80 N/A -0.58 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MannKind Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, with potential upside of 211.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 12.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.