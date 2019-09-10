Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We are comparing MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.84 N/A -0.41 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.17 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MannKind Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta which is 410.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 150.00% upside potential and an average price target of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.