Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

We are contrasting MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.41 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MannKind Corporation has a 182.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.33. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,094.03%. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than MannKind Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 10.9% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.