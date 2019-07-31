Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.58 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, with potential upside of 197.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 6.7%. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.