Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.73
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 127.27%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 4.11%. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.