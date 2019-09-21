Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 4.11%. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.