Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.96 N/A -0.41 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.22 N/A 2.05 26.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. In other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3.33, and a 201.36% upside potential. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 consensus target price and a -30.92% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.