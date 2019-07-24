Comparing of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Since MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.07 N/A -0.58 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 194.69% upside potential and an average target price of $3.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 88.3%. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was more bullish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.