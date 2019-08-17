Comparing of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Its Competitors

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Manning & Napier Inc. has 50.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Manning & Napier Inc. has 9.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.60% 1.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. N/A 2 7.52 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Manning & Napier Inc.’s competitors have 20.51% stronger performance.

Manning & Napier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals.

A beta of 1.19 shows that Manning & Napier Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Manning & Napier Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Manning & Napier Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.