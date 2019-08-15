Comparing of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.21 7.52 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.17 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Manning & Napier Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Manning & Napier Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 24.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.