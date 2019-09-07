Comparing of Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) are two firms in the Personal Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 17 0.23 N/A -1.22 0.00 Revlon Inc. 21 0.37 N/A -5.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mannatech Incorporated and Revlon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4% Revlon Inc. 0.00% 26.8% -9%

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech Incorporated’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Revlon Inc. has a 0.28 beta which is 72.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mannatech Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Revlon Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Mannatech Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revlon Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mannatech Incorporated and Revlon Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 13.2%. Mannatech Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 10.7%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Revlon Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Revlon Inc. -0.85% 3.32% -8.12% -21.39% 29.77% -20.92%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Revlon Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mannatech Incorporated beats Revlon Inc.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.