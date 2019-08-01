Comparing of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Its Peers

As Credit Services company, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.60% 7.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. N/A 6 13.22 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

With average price target of $7.5, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a potential upside of 21.75%. The peers have a potential upside of 87.77%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a Current Ratio of 109.2 and a Quick Ratio of 109.2. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.